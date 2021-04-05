PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.34. 65,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,529,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.37. The firm has a market cap of $289.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.26 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.