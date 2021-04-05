PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.14. 92,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,529,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $289.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

