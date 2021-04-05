PCHAIN (PI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00054077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00674300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

