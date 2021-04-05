PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces $0.08 Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

NYSE PCM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. 32,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

