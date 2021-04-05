PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.40 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $43.86 million and approximately $432,812.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00674431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028461 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,771,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,301,020 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

