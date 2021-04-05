Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,114 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 758.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 66,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of PEB opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

