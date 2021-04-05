Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Lowered to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 345,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,321. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,557.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

