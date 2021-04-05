Penta Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $68.03 million and $347,572.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.22 or 0.00685166 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029153 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

