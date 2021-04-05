Penta Tops 1-Day Volume of $353,443.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $65.49 million and approximately $353,443.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00673216 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.