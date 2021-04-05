Peony Reaches One Day Volume of $1,802.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Peony has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1,802.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001796 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,292,627 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

