Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 63,881 shares.The stock last traded at $32.91 and had previously closed at $33.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $650.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

