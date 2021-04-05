PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Up 358.6% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 358.6% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $932,573.65 and approximately $10,901.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013712 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004898 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00650601 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,442,199 coins and its circulating supply is 44,193,595 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.