PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.29 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

