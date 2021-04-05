PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.29 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.