PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Lowered by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of PerkinElmer worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

