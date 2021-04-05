Perlin (PERL) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Perlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a market capitalization of $115.28 million and $112.97 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00678772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028698 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

