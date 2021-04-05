Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.36

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 63485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The company has a market cap of C$15.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$8.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

