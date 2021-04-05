Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.36

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 63485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The company has a market cap of C$15.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$8.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

