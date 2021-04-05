Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.80 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $8.43 or 0.00014325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $183.76 million and $13.80 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00300424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.56 or 0.00755372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

