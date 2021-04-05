Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.20

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.20 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 3685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Simmons downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

