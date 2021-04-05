Perth Mint Gold Token Price Tops $1,732.25 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1,732.25 or 0.02932888 BTC on popular exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and $171,219.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.23 or 0.00674254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028785 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

