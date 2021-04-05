Peter Anevski Sells 800 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,812,379.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,004,640.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $909,300.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,034. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 414.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Progyny by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 87.8% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

