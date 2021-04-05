Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on POFCY. Barclays cut Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS POFCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $443.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

