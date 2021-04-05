PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading Up 2.9%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF)’s share price was up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 45,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 70,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

