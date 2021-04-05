Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PETS. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:PETS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 420 ($5.49). 856,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 393.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 396.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.50 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

