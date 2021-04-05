Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

