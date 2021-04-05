Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,484 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,127,000 after buying an additional 2,866,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,111,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,969,000 after buying an additional 2,685,558 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

