PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347,968 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in PG&E by 3.3% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,125,000 after buying an additional 1,692,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.73. 87,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,742,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

