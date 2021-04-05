Phala Network (PHA) Market Cap Achieves $162.28 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001546 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $162.28 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00053133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00676906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028710 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.