Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0818 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $44,755.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00294036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00097923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.02 or 0.00790936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 45,858,437 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

