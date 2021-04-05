Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.81

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $79.57 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

