Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.26% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX opened at $65.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,088,166.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,746 shares of company stock worth $2,427,081. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

