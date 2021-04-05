Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.35% of Neenah worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $875.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

