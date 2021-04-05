Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,218 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.41% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,450 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

VIVO opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $464,076.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

