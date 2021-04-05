Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

