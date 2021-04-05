Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.88 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,143 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TopBuild by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after buying an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $213.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $224.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.