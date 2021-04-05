Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.14% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 317,563 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

