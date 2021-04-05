Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,705 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.41% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

