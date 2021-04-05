Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $3.44 Million in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of Arconic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after buying an additional 687,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 2,656.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 431,208 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arconic by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after buying an additional 197,958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arconic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 175,821 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other Arconic news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

ARNC opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.