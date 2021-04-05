Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,847 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

CHRS stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

