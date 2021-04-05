Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,151 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Koppers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Koppers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP opened at $34.63 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

