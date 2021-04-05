Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 17,646 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,646 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.18% of FB Financial worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

