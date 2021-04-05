PhoenixDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $10.59 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 88.8% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $982,286.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00674687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00073809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028730 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

