Phore (PHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.99 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Phore has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $29,619.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 275.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,676,631 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

