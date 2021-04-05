Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 314,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,545,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

