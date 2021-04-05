PIBBLE Price Up 80.7% This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $250.22 million and $7.59 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 80.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.26 or 0.00675562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028201 BTC.

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

