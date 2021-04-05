Pickle Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.76 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for about $13.63 or 0.00023333 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $18.27 million and $6.76 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.15 or 0.00751679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028798 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017160 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,366,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,365 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

