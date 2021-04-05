Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for $13.76 or 0.00023276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00297655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00101024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.56 or 0.00772445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028462 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,367,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,517 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

