PieDAO DOUGH v2 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $587,790.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $8.09 million and $587,790.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00301960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00094301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.55 or 0.00749254 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 129.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,977,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.