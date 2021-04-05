Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Trading Up 5.3%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

About Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

