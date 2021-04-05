Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $6.60 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 96.9% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $839,733.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007799 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.